Free tours of city utilities plants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city of Fort Wayne is offering free guided tours of the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant and the Water Pollution Control Plant. Visitors will learn how each plant operates and explore the technology used to keep the city's water safe.
The Water Pollution Control Plant provides sewage treatment for more than 315,000 area residents in Fort Wayne, New Haven, Leo-Cedarville, Grabill, Zanesville, Huntertown, Arcola and many homes and businesses in unincorporated areas of Allen County. The Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant is able to produce 72 million gallons of water per day.
The tours will be available to visitors between 10 a.m. and noon. City Officials remind visitors the tour will involve walking on several surfaces, including gravel, and attendees should not wear open-toe shoes or flip-flops.
2018 Tour Dates
Water Pollution Control Plant – 2601 Dwenger Avenue
Saturday, April 14 10:00 AM-noon
Saturday, May 12 10:00 AM-noon
Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant – 415 Baltes Avenue
Saturday, April 21 10:00 AM – noon
Saturday, May 19 10:00 AM - noon
