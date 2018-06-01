Free Friday | Weekend events at no cost

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Free fun activities you can do this weekend.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - As summer approaches families are looking for a number of fun, free events in which to participate. Below is a list of activities for the weekend of June 1, 2018.

Summer Kick-Off Event 2323 Bowser Ave. Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free lunch

Friday Nites Live Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. Weekly through August 31

Becoming an Outdoors Communicator Workshop 1150 South Harrison St. Friday 3-6 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott

Arab Fest Fort Wayne Headwaters Park Saturday 12 p.m. (260) 515-2281