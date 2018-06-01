Local News

Free Friday | Weekend events at no cost

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 05:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2018 05:14 AM EDT

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - As summer approaches families are looking for a number of fun, free events in which to participate. Below is a list of activities for the weekend of June 1, 2018.

Summer Kick-Off Event
2323 Bowser Ave.
Friday
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free lunch

Friday Nites Live
Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain
Friday
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Weekly through August 31

Becoming an Outdoors Communicator Workshop
1150 South Harrison St.
Friday
3-6 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott

Arab Fest Fort Wayne
Headwaters Park
Saturday
12 p.m.
(260) 515-2281

