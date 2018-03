Free Friday | Weekend events

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Free fun activities you can do this weekend.

Below is a list of fun, free events in Fort Wayne, happening March 31 through April 1.

Family Fun Night

3030 E Paulding Rd

Friday 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

ACPL Hessen Cassel Branch



Starting Seeds

2201 Sherman Blvd

Saturday 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Little Turtle Library

(260) 421-1335



Easter Fest

4130 W Jefferson Blvd

Jefferson Pointe

Saturday 12-4 p.m.

Admission: FREE



Historic Southside Farmers Market

3300 Warsaw St

Saturday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.



COP a Story

1915 S Calhoun St

Saturday 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Calhoun Street Soups, Salads, And Spirits