Fort Wayne eateries offer deals for MLB opening day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A pair of Fort Wayne eateries will offer free or reduced-price hot dogs Thursday to celebrate Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season.

Skyline Chili at 4021 Ice Way will offer a free Cheese Coney with the purchase of a beverage all day Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Skyline Chili is the official chili of the Cincinnati Reds.

At BurgerFi, meanwhile, diners can enjoy up to two Vienna Dogs per person for $1 each with complimentary toppings. That deal is good from open to close at BurgerFi, 7777 Coldwater Road.

The 118th season of Major League Baseball kicks off Thursday with all 30 teams slated to begin play.