Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 5 vehicle crash in Warsaw sent 4 to the hospital on Thursday, May 31.

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) - A five vehicle crash on US 30 sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

A suburban driven by 19-year-old Timothy Fouriner failed to stop at the intersection of US 30 and County Road 150 West, according to Indiana State Police. The vehicle crashed into the back of a Cadillac stopped in the passing lane.

The collision pushed the Cadillac into a Buick which then crashed into a Dodge.

After the suburban hit the Cadillac, it swerved left and hit another car in the left turn lane. That driver wasn't hurt.

The Cadillac driver, 70-year-old David Penn, had non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers had serious injuries. One was airlifted to a South Bend hospital while the other was taken by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The Buick driver, 80-year-old Willie Peacock, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge wasn't hurt.