Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Moring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne Firefighter has been suspended without pay until the outcome of a criminal investigation. Michael Moring has been charged with stalking after the victim said he sent her lewd text messages over a several-month span.

Moring appeared in court Monday, the same day the Fire Merit Board met to talk about, among other things, his status with the department.

President of Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Jeremy Bush said any internal investigation would take place after the criminal case is over.

According to court documents, the victim received several picture and word texts from a number she was not familiar with. She said some of the text messages included a picture of a penis and others showed dogs performing sex acts on humans.

In February 2017, the sender told the woman in a text that "he was the lonely married guy that loves to give oral sex and wanted to see if they could make a connection," the affidavit said. The texts stopped in mid-February, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke with a woman who said she was familiar with the number the texts were coming from, and she knew the sender to be a Fort Wayne firefighter, the affidavit said. Investigators asked the victim if she knew of any firefighters, and she said she knew one who'd done some lawn work for her and another - Moring - who had done some painting in her home in 2015, the affidavit said.

Another woman told police that she had the number the texts were coming from saved in her phone under 'Mike Moring,' the affidavit detailed.

The victim said she never replied to any of the texts she received from the number after February 2017.