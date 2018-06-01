Fire damages New Haven home on Park Avenue

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters at a home on Park Avenue in New Haven on June 1, 2018.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - Fire damaged a New Haven home early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 826 Park Avenue shortly after midnight for a reported fire in the basement.

Crews arrived and found the home filled with smoke. Additional firefighters were called to the scene, but the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Fire officials said 3 or 4 people who were in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.