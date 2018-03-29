Dragon boat races returning to Fort Wayne

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved A group gets on the St. Marys river Saturday June 25, 2016 for the second annual Dragon Boat Races.

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved A group gets on the St. Marys river Saturday June 25, 2016 for the second annual Dragon Boat Races.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Dragon boat races will return to downtown Fort Wayne this summer.

The 4th annual Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races will be held June 23 at Headwaters Park West. The all-ages event is put on by Riverfront Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

In addition to the fast-paced racing, the family friendly event features children’s activities, food trucks and vendors along with the popular Athletes Village for socializing.

The event will go on rain or shine.

Registration is $2,100 per team to race. Early bird registration with a $100 discount runs March 1 through May 1. Regular registration runs May 2 through June 1.

For more information, email Megan.Butler@cityoffortwayne.org or call (260) 427-6000.