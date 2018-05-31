Westbound U.S. 30 reopens near New Haven after double semi crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two tractor-trailers crashed on U.S. 30 at Doyle Road on May 31, 2018.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - U.S. 30 at Doyle Road has reopened after a double tractor-trailer crash closed the westbound lanes, right before I-469.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the semis may have side-swiped each other before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes and median.

One driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

New Haven Adams Township Fire Chief Josh Hale said approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel and 50 gallons of oil spilled onto the road. Crews worked overnight to put sand on the road to absorb the material.

Both trucks sustained heavy damage to the front of their rigs. Hale said one truck was carrying steel and the other foam. There was no hazardous cargo.