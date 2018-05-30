FWPD: Woman found dead inside Baxter Street home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police conduct a death investigation at 808 Baxter Street.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police conduct a death investigation at 808 Baxter Street.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman was found dead inside a Baxter Street home Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Fort Wayne police were called to 808 Baxter Street around 6:10 a.m. for an unknown problem, according to FWPD Spokesman Officer Michael Joyner.

Joyner said officers arrived and found a woman in critical condition. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead.

Three people, two adults and one juvenile, were in the house and taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police are considering the woman's husband as a person of interest. It's not clear yet how she died.

Crime scene tape surrounded the home and several detectives and crime scene technicians arrived to collect possible evidence. The Allen County Coroner was also on scene. Animal Care and Control removed two dogs and a cat from the property.

The incident is under investigation.

