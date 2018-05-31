Crews install 80-foot shaft to connect to deep tunnel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A large part of the Deep Rock Tunnel project was put in place Thursday.

A very large part.

A crew installed an 80-foot-long pipe near the St. Marys River just south of Taylor Street. The cylinder is one of eight drop shafts that will connect to the 5-mile long tunnel underground.

The giant pipe will collect water the sewage system can't handle and drop it into the tunnel. Then, the water will travel down to the water pollution control plant.

The $188 million Deep Rock Tunnel project is the city's largest - and deepest - public works project ever. The 5-mile-long tunnel will eventually collect 90% of sewer overflow that otherwise goes to the St. Marys and Maumee rivers in an effort to improve the quality of the city's rivers.

An 80-foot shaft was installed as part of the Deep Rock Tunnel project on Thursday, May 31, 2018.