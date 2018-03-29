Power outage closes North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A crash at Tennessee Avenue and Crescent Avenue left more than a thousand Indiana Michigan Power customers without power Thursday morning.
On Twitter, Fort Wayne Community Schools said they will be canceling classes at North Side High School, due to the power outage.
I&M reported the outage began shortly before 6:30 a.m. By 7:15 a.m. the power company's website stated more than 1,200 area residents had been affected.
The company estimates power will be restored around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Fort Wayne Police dispatch told News Channel 15 that lights were out at Parnell Avenue and East State Boulevard. An officer is directing traffic.
To view a map of the affected area, head to indianamichiganpower.com.
