Construction season includes neighborhood projects, big road changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city of Fort Wayne is again investing $30 million in various road construction and neighborhood projects.

A number of projects will take place in residential neighborhoods and four major projects will get underway or continue or major Fort Wayne roads.

Neighborhood projects include:

Caribe Colony near Lake Avenue and Reed Road will spot repair and reconstruction of concrete streets. Improvements will also include upgrades to some curbs, sidewalks, and ADA ramps.

Greater McMillen Park, bordered between Oxford Street to the south and East Pontiac Street to the north and Abbott Street to the west and Wayne Trace to the east, will see spot repair and reconstruction of concrete streets.

Deerfield Estates is also set for spot repairs and reconstruction of concrete roads.

The Lima Valley neighborhood will see repairs and reconstruction of concrete streets. There will also be improvements to sidewalks and curbs, and ADA ramps. The $1.1 million project should be completed by the end of August.

The North Franke Park neighborhood, near West Coliseum Boulevard and Wells Street is scheduled for repair and replacement of concrete streets, curb and sidewalk upgrades, and ADA ramps.

The ongoing project in the Pine Valley and Windrift neighborhoods will enter the second phase in 2018. The project involves road repair and reconstruction of concrete streets, sidewalk upgrades, storm drainage improvements, drive approaches, and curb ramps.

Four projects will get underway or are already underway on four major roads in Fort Wayne.

The $12 million Dupont Road widening project will continue. The project includes widening Dupont Road from two to four lanes between Lima Road and Coldwater Road. Crews will also install sidewalks, trails, and a pedestrian crossing underneath the road to connect to the Pufferbelly Trail near Salomon Farm Park. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.

Maysville Road will also get an upgrade between Stellhorn Road and Meijer Drive. The project is already underway with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer work. The project also calls for the section of Maysville Road to be widened from two lanes to four lanes with the addition of a center turn lane. A sidewalk and trail will be added on each side of the road to compliment two pedestrian bridges.

An upgrade to the concrete stretch of North Anthony Boulevard between Crescent Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard will see improvements to curbs, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, and decorative street lighting. The stretch of concrete will be milled off and replaced.

Work will continue on West State Boulevard between Cass Street and Spy Run Avenue. The city has already purchased property, demolished homes, and done some site work. The entire projects calls for the straightening of West State to help with congestion and improved sight distance.

The project is being done in two phases and the first phase should be completed in November. The project will also improve bicycle and pedestrian areas, alleviate road flooding, and improve traffic flow. The project will also update area landscaping.

In 2017, the city spent $25 million in various neighborhood improvement projects. Last year's projects included new trails or trail extensions, the replacement of 3,000 faded traffic signs, and 740 miles of painted roadway lines, crosswalks, curbs, and turn arrows.

City leaders, including Mayor Tom Henry, are expected to formally announce the projects at a Thursday press conference. It will take place at 11 a.m. at Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street, Room 440.