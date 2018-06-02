Construction of major roads adding up

Another major Fort Wayne road is taking time off. Washington Center Rd. closes Monday, making it the seventh traveled road with more than 14,000 daily drivers to go under construction.

The road will be closed between Cross Creek Blvd. and Country Forest Dr. to replace the bridge over Spy Run Creek. The bridge has been determined to be failing. The closure is expected to last through October.

Many drivers are frustrated that so many of the main roads they use to get around town either have closed lanes or are closed completely.

On a daily basis, 40,000 people drive down Coliseum Blvd. at Coldwater Rd. where INDOT is doing work that has restricted lane use. Dupont R.d which closed last month has 22,000 drivers a day. The Washington Center Rd. bridge which closes this Monday is crossed over by 16,000 drivers a day.

There's seven heavily traveled roads right now with major construction, including State Boulevard, Maysville Rd, Hilegas Rd., and North Anthony Blvd., which all have more than 14,000 drivers a day.

Three parties are responsible for the construction: The city of Fort Wayne, Allen County, and INDOT. All three are trying to make the best of these good weather construction months to make the roads better. That would be March through October.

INDOT spokesperson Nichole Thomas said the construction will make for more efficient and safer roads. So, it's worth the temporary annoyance.

"It does get frustrating for the public, but we understand that it's frustrating when the roads are breaking down," she said. "The way we remedy that is through construction. So we just ask that they be patient. We can't fix the roads without impacting their travel."

The city, county and INDOT do try to coordinate their projects but they say they can only hold back for so long. There are just too many roads that need work, not only for the safety of the public, but to handle the growing number of drivers on the road.

Projected construction schedules show that the public won't get a breather from the major road construction until the start of next year.

City of Fort Wayne public works spokesperson Frank Suarez said the heavy construction is something residents should get used to as Fort Wayne grows. The area has been getting a lot of funding for roads and they're excited to use the money.