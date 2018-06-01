Community Harvest kicks off summer meal program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Community Harvest Food Bank and other area organizations are beginning the free summer feeding program.

Free meals are provided to children ages 18 and under and to people over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved education program for the disabled.

The YMCA, Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are partnering with the food bank to serve the free meals and run activities. Kids can enjoy music, splash pads and games.

Meals are provided on a first come, first serve basis from June 1 to August 10 at the following sites: