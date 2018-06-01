Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Community Harvest Celebrates Summer Feeding Kickoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Kids across Fort Wayne gathered Friday for the 2018 Summer Feeding Kickoff Party hosted by Community Harvest Food Bank in partnership with YMCA Renaissance Pointe, Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne Fire Department, Small Smiles, Indiana Dairy Association, and Surface DJs Music and Events.

“This event helps raise awareness about summer feeding programs for kids, but it’s also a day of fun,” said Melissa Hoover, Kids Café/Summer Feeding Coordinator. “We are grateful for the participation of everyone involved to make this successful year after year. YMCA, the police department, and the fire department have been so supportive of this program and the kids really enjoy coming out here for the games, activities, and lunch with their families.”

Summer meals will be available for free to kids throughout the summer at three locations:

• YMCA Renaissance Pointe (2323 Bowser Street) – Lunch 12-1 p.m., Monday through Friday

• Euell Wilson Center (1512 Oxford Street)– Breakfast 8-9 a.m., Lunch 11:30-1 p.m., Monday through Friday

• YMCA Wells County (550 Dustman Road, Bluffton, IN) – Lunch 12-1 p.m., Monday through Friday

Summer Feeding is a program that operates along with the CACFP school year feeding program to provide nutritious meals to under-served children. Meals also include enrichment activities, such as sports, computer learning, reading, and more. Right here in northeast Indiana, 1 in 5 children do not always know where their next meal is coming from. Programs like Summer Feeding seek to bridge the meal gap and provide educational enrichment to all participating children.

Community Harvest Food Bank continues to seek additional partner meal sites for both afterschool and summer meals. For more information on how to participate in the program or to start a meal site, please contact Melissa Hoover at (260) 449-9713, Ext. 301.

