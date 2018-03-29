Auburn natives bring original musical to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Three Auburn natives have developed a musical based on their time spent growing up in northeast Indiana. Evan Bosworth, Josh Sassanella, and Justin Sassanella wrote, directed, and choreographed Forever Young. Josh directs the show and has spent time on Broadway working on the shows Rock of Ages and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

Forever Young centers on an afternoon spent with the Sassanella's father, going through his record collection. The show debuted in Branson Missouri features hit music from multiple genres.

The trio are graduates of DeKalb High School and cite the time spent in music and theater classes as key to their personal growth. They are ambassadors for the Give a Note Foundation which helps raise funds to keep music education in schools across the country. Monday and Tuesday members of the cast spent time at Carroll and Leo High Schools talking about their experiences.

Forever Young takes the stage at the stage March 31 at the Embassy Theatre.