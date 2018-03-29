Allen County magistrate resigns, ex-magistrate to be sworn in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A magistrate at the Allen County Juvenile Center has resigned.

Magistrate Michael Douglass resigned Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court Executive John McGauley. It's not clear why.

McGauley said former juvenile justice magistrate Carolyn Foley will be brought back and sworn in Thursday afternoon in his place. She will take the bench effective Monday, he said.

Foley herself resigned in January 2016, citing "personal reasons." Douglass was hired in her place.

A former Chief Counsel in the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Foley joined the Allen County court system Jan. 1, 2008, as a juvenile referee. She was appointed as a Family Relations Division magistrate in February 2013 by Judge Steve Sims.

She’s been serving as a deputy prosecutor most recently.

McGauley said Foley might occasionally hear cases elsewhere, but her primary assignment will be hearing juvenile and family matters at the Allen County Juvenile Center.