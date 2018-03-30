$19k stolen from New Haven Baseball Association for personal expenses

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - A man and woman are accused of stealing $19,000 from the New Haven Baseball Association, a little league baseball non-profit organization. Michael Delong and Tammy Criswell, both former NHBA board members, are said to have used the money for personal expenses.

Current NHBA Board Secretary Jeff Turner said the association has filed a civil suit against both Delong and Criswell for the $19,000. There is a criminal case against Delong for two counts of felony theft.

"It's completely sickening," he said. "They stole from the community and from children and they were trusted, but instead drained the organization."

According to court documents, Delong spent organization funds on vacations, a laptop, his personal house bills, and baseball gear for his son, among other expenses. The documents accuse Criswell of stealing money while running a concession stand for the league.

Turner said Delong was president and Criswell was vice president. Both acted as treasurer in 2017 since there was no one officially in that capacity. The two left NHBA in September 2017.

He explained that the upcoming baseball season will play out fine as usual. The stolen $19,000 was going to be spent on building a new ball park or upkeeping the current one, but the loss won't affect this year's play.

"We're okay," Turner said. "We're going to be playing baseball. That's what I want to stress. We're not folding. We're not going anywhere. The community's been phenomenal."

A GoFundMe* campaign has been started to restore the funds.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.