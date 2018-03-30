Terre Haute man, 19, charged in high school student's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A 19-year-old Terre Haute man faces preliminary charges in the death of a high school student fatally shot during a party.
Nathan G. Derickson was arrested on a preliminary reckless homicide charge Wednesday in 17-year-old William Garett Sands' death.
Vigo County prosecutors have 72 hours to file formal charges against Derickson, who's being held on a $50,000 bond at the county jail.
An autopsy showed Sands died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers found the Terre Haute South Vigo High School student dead early Wednesday at a Terre Haute home where minors were drinking alcohol during a party.
Police say Derickson was playing with a gun when it discharged and Sands was struck.
WTHI-TV reports that police believe Derickson thought that he had unloaded the weapon.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
