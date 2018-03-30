Terre Haute man, 19, charged in high school student's death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A 19-year-old Terre Haute man faces preliminary charges in the death of a high school student fatally shot during a party.

Nathan G. Derickson was arrested on a preliminary reckless homicide charge Wednesday in 17-year-old William Garett Sands' death.

Vigo County prosecutors have 72 hours to file formal charges against Derickson, who's being held on a $50,000 bond at the county jail.

An autopsy showed Sands died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found the Terre Haute South Vigo High School student dead early Wednesday at a Terre Haute home where minors were drinking alcohol during a party.

Police say Derickson was playing with a gun when it discharged and Sands was struck.

WTHI-TV reports that police believe Derickson thought that he had unloaded the weapon.