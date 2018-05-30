State agency approves 7-percent I&M rate hike

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved An I&M crew works at repairing thousands of outages after a large storm on June 27, 2015.

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved An I&M crew works at repairing thousands of outages after a large storm on June 27, 2015.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has approved a 7-percent rate hike for Indiana Michigan Power customers which is substantially lower than what the utility originally had wanted.

According to I&M, the rate increase will mean a monthly increase fof $9.41 for a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours. That translates into less than 32 cents per day.

The new rates will be phased in, becoming partially effective with July bills and fully effective early in

2019.

I&M had originally asked for a rate hike of 19.7 percent back in July of 2017. The utility lowered its request in January of this year. It cited the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as being in part responsible for the rate case settlement announced Wednesday which involved several organizations and municipalities.

The rate hike will help I&M make infrastructure investments to improve its aging energy delivery system with expanded technology that includes stronger poles and wires.

The utility also plans to maintain clearance between power lines and trees which is what it calls the number one source of customer outages.

I&M also plans to implement the following measures:

Allocating nearly $1 million to establish new programs helping those who meet income qualifications to pay their energy bills and reduce energy use.

Granting up to $700,000 to communities and agencies in its Indiana service territory to help boost local economic development.

Facilitating the transition to more diverse sources of energy, including renewable resources.

Eliminating the fee for payments by credit card.

As part of the rate hike I&M also announced the launching of the following programs:

I&M will provide $250,000 to the Indiana Community Action Association for a new program to help qualified low-income customers with their winter electric bills.

I&M will provide an additional $150,000 to the Community Action organization for home weatherization, which reduces energy use. The association includes Brightpoint in northeast Indiana; REAL Services in north central Indiana; and, in central Indiana, the Interlocal Community Action Program, JobSource, and Community and Family Services.

I&M will establish the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program to give residential customers the opportunity to voluntarily contribute to a fund that will help low-income customers with their bills. I&M will fund the launching of the program with $50,000.

I&M will establish a two-year pilot program to help low-income customers manage their electric bill. I&M will fund the program with up to $500,000.

To lead economic development in the communities I&M serves, the company will create the $700,000 Economic Impact Grant Program to partner with communities and organizations to pursue qualified economic development projects.

I&M will also collaborate with communities to increase the outreach of the company’s energysaving weatherization and energy efficiency programs for low-income residents and to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

The IURC indicated the approval of the rate hike includes a requirement for I&M to take part "in a public collaborative process designed to increase transparency by developing performance-based metrics to be reviewed annually."