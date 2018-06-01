School board president steps down after Roseanne post

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roseanne Barr (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Archive)

MARION, Ind. (AP) - A school board president in northeastern Indiana has stepped down from her position after sharing a post online in support of Roseanne Barr following the star's racist tweet.

The Marion Chronicle-Tribune reports Cathy Mortiz resigned Thursday as president of the Marion Community Schools board. Mortiz plans to serve out her term as an elected board member and said in a statement she's "sorry for the message that was conveyed."

The newspaper reports Mortiz earlier posted an apology on her Facebook page for sharing a post from another page that included a photo of Barr and the words: "We stand with Roseanne. Share if you do too." Mortiz said she hadn't read Barr's racist tweet before sharing the post.

ABC canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following Barr's tweet.