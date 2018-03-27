Reminder: Campaign signs aren't allowed in right-of-way

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As primary elections approach, the Indiana Department of Transportation reminds Hoosiers that campaign signs are prohibited from state right-of-way according to Indiana Code 9-21-4-6.

INDOT personnel are required by state law to remove all unauthorized signs within the state right-of-way.

Areas that should remain sign-free include:

Intersections

Interchanges

Rights-of-way that run parallel to highways

Where the right of way is not clearly marked, boundaries may be estimated as the fence line, the back of the ditch or behind utility poles.



INDOT personnel will remove campaign signs and other illegal signs from right-of-way—pursuant to code —as they are encountered in normal highway maintenance activities.

Crews may also remove a specific sign if it presents an immediate safety risk, such as being too close to the roadway or creating a sight obstruction. Campaign signs placed off the right-of-way will not be removed.

Removed signs will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility. Campaign signs may be claimed by the owner between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.



INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

To report signs placed in the right-of-way, contact INDOT customer service at http://www.indot4u.com or 1-855-463-6848.

