Prosecutors: No details yet on school shooter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Prosecutors say they won't be releasing information about a suburban Indianapolis student who allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate and a teacher until charges are filed.

Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham said Tuesday in a statement that the investigation into Friday's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is ongoing and Indiana law protects the privacy of juveniles accused of crimes and limits what information can be released.

He says authorities cannot confirm the suspect's identity or describe the alleged offense until a charging petition is filed.

Buckingham says that when a petition is filed against a juvenile for "an alleged act that would be a felony if committed by an adult, only then may very limited information be released."

It's unclear when any such charges might be filed.