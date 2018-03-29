Police: 1-year-old dead, woman hurt in Indianapolis shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman was wounded after more than 20 shots were fired at a home in Indianapolis.

The shooting happened early Thursday. Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder and was expected to survive. Indianapolis police Sgt. Chris Wilburn says the child "senselessly" lost her life and officers' "hearts are broken" following the shooting.

Police say about a dozen people were in the home at the time of the shooting, mostly members of the same family. The Indianapolis Star reports evidence markers showed at least 21 bullet holes in the home.

The shooting is under investigation, but Wilburn told reporters at the scene an earlier dispute may have escalated into the home being targeted. He says it "isn't random."