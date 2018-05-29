One of two suspects in Miami County homicide case arrested in California

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos of Ethan Cain (L) and Joshua Kean (R) provided by Indiana State Police.

PERU, Ind. (WANE) - One of two people wanted in connection with the death of a Summitville, Indiana man whose body was found on May 19 by mushroom hunters in Miami County was arrested Monday at a campground in California.

Ethan Cain, 21, of Marion and Joshua Kean, 23, of Lafontaine were determined by investigators to be suspects in the death of Drake Allan Smith.

Police found Cain following a raid at the campground in Imperial County, however Kean was not with him even though the two had been seen together earlier when they had been in contact with a sheriff's deputy.

According to Indiana State Police, the two were not taken into custody at that time because the deputy got a delayed response regarding warrants that had been issued for Cain and Kean.

Cain faces criminal charges for murder, obstruction of justice, and theft. Kean faces charges for assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and theft.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.