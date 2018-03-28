No bond for Gary mom charged with neglect after deadly fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Gober

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A judge has denied bond for a northwestern Indiana mother who faces neglect charges after her two young children died in an apartment building fire.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that 33-year-old Kristen Gober of Gary appeared in court Wednesday after she was charged Tuesday with two counts of child neglect causing death and other charges. Gober wore a green Lake County jail uniform and wrist shackles.

Gober is accused of leaving the children alone for several hours before the youngsters started the blaze Sunday while playing with the kitchen stove. Her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son died in the fire.

Their 6-year-old brother escaped. He told police he and his brother were playing with the stove when a blanket caught fire.

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Gober on Tuesday.