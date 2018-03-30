More charges for Indiana man accused of killing woman's dogs

By: Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana man accused of stealing two dogs and killing them, apparently because their owner rejected his advances, faces new charges in the case.

Lake County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Anthony M. Priestas on Wednesday with burglary, residential entry and theft.

Authorities say the Hammond man entered the Crown Point woman's home Feb. 21 when no one was home, stole her pugs Mugsey and Marley, and fatally beat them in adjacent Porter County.

The Post-Tribune reports the woman who owned the dogs had rebuffed Priestas' advances.

Priestas faces two felony counts of killing a domestic animal in Porter County.

Court records say a juvenile witnessed Priestas slamming one of the dogs to the ground and beating it with an object.

His attorney has said authorities have charged the wrong person.

