Man's convictions stemming from police shooting upheld

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - An appeals court has upheld a Muncie man's convictions that stemmed from an attempted traffic stop in which he was shot by a police officer.

Fifty-five-year-old William Oliver Jackson Jr. was sentenced last year to more than 36 years in prison after a jury convicted him of aggravated battery and heroin-related charges.

Muncie police pulled Jackson over in May 2016 during a heroin-dealing investigation, but he sped away as an officer stood on his van's side rail. The officer shot Jackson in the arm, but broke his own collar bone when Jackson swerved and threw him from the side-rail.

Jackson argued in his appeal that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions. But The Star Press reports that the Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed in a 3-0 decision Tuesday.



Information from: The Star Press