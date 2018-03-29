Indiana sees increase in women running for office

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is seeing a sharp increase in the number of women running for a seat in the state's General Assembly.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 75 women are campaigning for the May primary election, which is double the number of women who ran four years ago.

This year 52 women are running on the Democrat side, compared to 22 women in 2014. The Republican side has 23 candidates, an increase from 15 in 2014.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says he believes the number of women seeking running for office will only increase.

Brittany Solis is the executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party. She says the rise in women candidates is in response to President Donald Trump's election and a lack of focus on issues important to women at the state level.



