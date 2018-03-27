Indiana license branches will be closed for Good Friday

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding motorists and others that all license branches will be closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday.


It says branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday.


More information on branch locations and hours, BMV Connect self-service kiosk locations and completing an online transaction is available at myBMV.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local