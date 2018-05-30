Indiana lawmaker's appointment raises questions on cold beer sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The state's cold beer debate brewed again Wednesday.

One of Indiana's most powerful lawmakers appointed someone new to the State's Alcohol Code Revision Commission. The move fostered mixed emotions among the state's convenience store owners.

It's likely to also raise the hackles of some customers. Tammy Stafford, a clerk at a McClure gas station with a convenience store, said beer sales commonly raise questions from customers.

"They wish they could buy beer from a convenience store," Stafford said.

.Indiana recently changed its law that kept liquor stores from opening on Sundays; they can now be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. But, customers in Indiana can only buy cold beer for carry out at liquor stores.

The McClure clerk said, "People from out-of-state, they think it's a silly law."

Convenience stores have tried to find ways to deal with or change the law for years.

"It's been frustrating," Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers &

Convenience Store Association, said.

Imus added, "The time has come. Eventually elected officials are going to listen to their constituents. Seventy percent of them want cold beer sales, so eventually this is going to happen."

The future of any changes in the law is drawing new discussion since House Speaker Brian Bosma appointed former state representative Bill Davis as chairman of the Alcohol Code Revision Commission.

According to an online archives, at least two bills dealing with cold beer sales died in 2011 and 2012 after they were referred to a committee that Davis chaired.

Imus said, "I'm concerned having somebody that has heard the arguments and has made a decision previously to not move reform. I'm concerned that that person is now in charge of that commission."

Bosma said Wednesday that Davis showed strong leadership skills, integrity and the right temperament with tough issues while chairman of the Public Policy Committee.

Imus said, "I hope he will bring a new attitude and a new position and an open attitude."

Back at the store, the clerk said, "They should allow cold beer. I don't think it would make a difference selling it from a liquor store or convenience store. People are going to find their cold beverage."

Jay Ricker, the chairman of Ricker's gas stations and convenience stores, on Wednesday said he is hoping the new commission chairman keeps an open mind in terms of cold beer sales.

About the appointment, Bosma's press secretary Erin Reece said Wednesday in a news release that Davis was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2004 and served on several committees, including Roads and Transportation, Commerce and Economic Development, Elections, and Labor and Pensions. Davis also served on the Ways and Means Committee from 2005-2010 and as chairman of the Public Policy Committee from 2011-2013. Davis retired from the Indiana General Assembly and assumed the directorship of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs before retiring in 2014.

Bosma said, “His strong background in the private and public sectors will help him lead the commission as they focus this summer on improving Indiana’s alcohol licensing laws and evaluating the impacts of overconsumption.”

In the release, Reece said. the Alcohol Code Revision Commission in 2017 was charged with undertaking a comprehensive review of Indiana’s alcohol laws and submitting recommendations to the General Assembly. The commission divided its work over two years with a focus in 2017 on reform recommendations for the retail sector of Indiana’s alcohol statutes.

According to Bosma's office, the Legislative Council in 2018 is charged the commission with examining ways to reduce complexity and improve consistency in Indiana's alcohol licensing system, evaluating the current quota structure for providing alcohol licenses, and studying overconsumption at retail outlets, hours of sale, and the impact on DUI rates, sexual assaults and public safety.