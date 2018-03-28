Indiana city challenges state's short-term rental law

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - Drive through Carmel and you might pass a short-term rental, like HomeAway, VRBO or AirBnB.

David McGuire, who was walking in Downtown Carmel Wednesday morning, said "I have friends that rented out their homes, made pretty good money and never had any complaints."

But there apparently were some complaints coming to City Councilman, Jeff Worrell.

Jeff Worrell, Councilman for Carmel's Southeast District, said "I know in my district, I had several situations where people were renting out their home for a weekend, for a bachelor party or wedding parties. There were people coming and going. It was causing problems, so we had to address it."

Which is why city leaders passed an ordinance in January, that puts rules on those short-term rentals, outside of certain dates.

Worrell explained "So there's some oversight, some permitting that occurs, giving their neighbors the opportunity to express concerns."

Now, state government's involved. Recently, Indiana's Governor, Eric Holcomb, signed a bill into law that basically says as an owner, you can rent your primary home on a short-term rental platform.

Jill Hudson, who was in Downtown Carmel Wednesday afternoon, said "I think that's absolutely right."

David McGuire added "If people want to rent out their home, they should be able too."

Carmel city leaders disagree with the new state law.

Jeff Worrell "One law by the state of Indiana for all municipalities in the state seems to me to be an overreach and definitely we view that as a trampling on home rule."

Worrell added "In this case, this law, I think is bad law because it takes away local ability to manage that and to understand the needs of residents."

So what happens to Carmel's ordinance?

Wurrell said the city's legal team advises them the city should be grandfathered into the new state law, because of when and how the ordinance was passed. Right now, the city's operating under the assumption that they will be grandfathered in. We've reached out to the Bill's author, State Representative, Matt Lehman, a Republican from Berne, to see if that's the case.

Ian Harley, who owns a home in Carmel and has it listed on Air BnB told us on Wednesday

"Owning a townhome in Carmel and using AirBNB allows me to have a civilized place to live while I work in my business employing 10. I can travel home to see my family at weekends or occasionally they join me in Carmel. I strongly object to local rules restricting short term rentals. I also enjoy using AirBNB when I travel with my family it is great to be part of a local community rather than a "tourist" in a hotel and seems like a good way to share the resources of a city."

Another person who also owns a home in Carmel and has it listed on Air BnB, but wishes to remain anonymous, told us.

"I don’t begrudge anyone the opportunity to make a living through any channel they are interested in as long as it is legal and within the moras of society. To limit an entrepreneurial opportunity by initiating new ordinances unfairly limits Carmel citizens while continuing to grant advantages to others who Provide similar services through more traditional means such as hotels. This ordinance limits choices that are city should be offering it’s visitors. Most of my customers or caramel residents who rent my home for friends and families visiting the area. The other renters are those coming to our city attending Events that are held in our area. My guess are here to enjoy Carmel sponsored events."

If you would like to read the bill for yourself, click here.

