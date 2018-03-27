Fare increase sought for South Shore commuter rail line

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved An Amtrak train pulls into the Waterloo, Indiana station. (WANE/File)

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - The commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago is planning a ticket price increase to help pay for operating a new train safety system.

Officials say the proposed 5 percent increase would raise the one-way fare to Chicago from stations in Hammond east to Michigan City by 50 cents effective July 1. Fares for stops east of Michigan City to South Bend would go up 75 cents.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District plans public hearings in April, with a board vote possible in May.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the district is borrowing about $100 million to pay for the positive train control system and will need 11 new employees to operate it. The system is designed to slow or stop trains that are going too fast.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com