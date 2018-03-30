Changes coming to Indiana's child welfare agency

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - Indiana's Department of Child Services has come under fire, but changes are coming to the system plagued by issues.

Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill that promises a bill of rights for foster parents.

Heidi Curtis, a foster parent, said, "It's exciting as a parent to see a child go from trauma to being happy and content."

Curtis said she is thrilled to be a foster parent, but said there are still challenges in dealing with Indiana's Department of Child Services.

"The communication isn't really working," said Curtis. "Placing children is another issue. I don't know if its a computer system or what. I'm part of a group where the success rate is 100%. Foster parents are like 'Yes, I have an opening!' But things are being crossed. People aren't getting to the right information. So there are homes sitting empty and available as we speak."

D.C.S has a new director, who's working with an outside agency on a full D.C.S assessment. In the meantime, Holcomb recently signed a bill into law that creates a foster parent's bill of rights.

Curtis said she is a champion of it.

"It's a good place for us to be as foster parents so that we have a place at the table," said Curtis. "We want our voices to be heard."

“The relationship between DCS and foster care parents needs some work,” State Sen. Jon Ford, a Republican from Terre Haute, told us in January 2018.

Ford, along with State Sen. Ron Grooms, a Republican from Jeffersonville, and State Sen. Mike Bohacek, a Republican from Michiana Shores, want those relationships rebuilt.

They came up with the bill of rights idea last summer. Ford said the document is modeled after similar laws in 16 other states and would include things like promising no discrimination.

“Also, making sure the parents get training, just basic things that are in this,” Ford said in January.

We asked Curtis on Friday, what she wants in the bill of rights.

"Child's best interest over parental rights," said Curtis. "That's probably really at the core and root of a lot of the issues. What goes first? It's my personal opinion that unfortunately, it's parental rights. We see that because children don't go to courtrooms and sue...parents do."

Curtis said this is a step in the right direction for the children in a system she hopes can one day be the shining model for the rest of America.

She said she'd also like to see things like better communication, and tax payers knowing where their money is going within D.C.S.

The bill mandates DCS has to work together on this with foster parents, child placing agencies, and other people and organizations who are foster care experts. The law said they can get the ball rolling July 1, when the bill goes into effect.

We've reached out to DCS for comment. We're still waiting to hear back, but when we do, we'll update you.

To read the bill for yourself, click here.