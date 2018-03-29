Wawaka man arrested after traffic stop in LaGrange Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LaGrange County Sheriff's Department

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A Wawaka man is facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in LaGrange County Wednesday evening, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said a deputy stopped 52-year-old Sterlin R. Bastin for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of north State Road 3.

The deputy discovered Bastin is a habitual traffic violator and has a lifetime driver's license suspension. An additional deputy and K-9 Officer Hunter arrived to sweep the vehicle and Hunter alerted, "to the presence of the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle," according to a sheriff's department statement.

During a search of the vehicle deputies found suspected methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also learned Bastin had destroyed an item of paraphernalia before the deputy first walked up to the vehicle.

Bastin is in the LaGrange County Jail on initial charges of operating a vehicle with a lifetime suspension, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.