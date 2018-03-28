Theft of RV captured on surveillance cam; $1K reward offered

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An RV was stolen from Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter in Coldwater, Michigan, on March 27, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An RV was stolen from Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter in Coldwater, Michigan, on March 27, 2018.

COLDWATER, Mich. (WANE) - A Coldwater, Michigan RV dealer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the theft of an RV from their lot this week.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a 2018 Rockwood Signature Ultralite 8335BSS travel trailer was stolen from Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter. Surveillance footage from the lot shows a silver Dodge pickup back up to the RV before a man hitches the rig and drives off with the 35-foot, 1,700-pound travel trailer.

The RV retails for more than $40,000.

A Haylett RV representative told NewsChannel15 that the RV was found later ditched at a nearby Walmart, with everything stolen out of it.

Authorities are now searching for the man who stole the RV. The representative said the license plate from the Dodge pickup was from Indiana.

Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter has offered a $1,000 reward for details about the incident. Anyone with any information should call police.

5 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An RV was stolen from Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter in Coldwater, Michigan, on March 27, 2018.