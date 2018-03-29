Sex offender arrested for soliciting teen for sex

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) - A Van Wert registered sex offender was arrested this week after police in the Ohio county investigated a report of a person soliciting a young teenager for sex.

On Wednesday, officers with the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office served search warrants at two Van Wert addresses. The raids were the result of an investigation into an individual who was allegedly soliciting a young teenager to engage in sexual activity with him, according to a police report.

Dezmond C. Bywater, 26, of Van Wert was arrested on a charge of felony Importuning - persuading a minor to engage in sexual activity. Bywater was being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach asked residents with any information about the incidents or Bywater to contact the sheriff's office at (419) 238-3866 or at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com using the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Residents can also contact Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).