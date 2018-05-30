Robber hits downtown laundromat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.
Police were called to Coin Laundry, 519 East Jefferson Boulevard, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The business was closed and it's unclear if the robbery occurred inside the business.
No one was seriously hurt.
Police were outside talking to a woman but it's unclear how she was involved.
Details about what happened were not immediately available.
The incident is under investigation.
