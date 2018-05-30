Robber hits downtown laundromat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne police investigate a reported armed robbery at the Coin Laundry on East Jefferson Boulevard on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Police were called to Coin Laundry, 519 East Jefferson Boulevard, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The business was closed and it's unclear if the robbery occurred inside the business.

No one was seriously hurt.

Police were outside talking to a woman but it's unclear how she was involved.

Details about what happened were not immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.