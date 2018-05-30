Crime

Robber hits downtown laundromat

Posted: May 30, 2018 03:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 03:54 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Police were called to Coin Laundry, 519 East Jefferson Boulevard, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The business was closed and it's unclear if the robbery occurred inside the business. 

No one was seriously hurt. 

Police were outside talking to a woman but it's unclear how she was involved.

Details about what happened were not immediately available. 

The incident is under investigation. 

