Police search for suspect in home invasion, robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have asked for the public's help to identify two men who reportedly broke into a man's home and stole his wallet, then used it to buy $400 worth of goods from a local Walmart earlier this month.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after midnight March 19 to an address in the 4700 block of South Park Drive on a report of an armed robbery. There, the victim told officers he was asleep in his home when he heard a bang at the back door and two men approached him with a gun, according to a police report.

The victim said the men then pointed the gun at him and asked for money, the report said.

The victim said he handed over his wallet and the man ran off, the report said. The victim said he was not hurt in the incident.

3 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

Photos: Surveillance cam captures home invasion robbery suspect A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police) A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police) A surveillance camera captured a suspect in a home invasion robbery that happen March 19, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

A K9 track was unsuccessful, the report said.

Police were reportedly searching for a man dressed in a gray sweatshirt and black pants, the report said. Both men had gloves on, the victim said.

During the investigation, police called Wells Fargo to find out if the victim's cards had been used, and a representative said a $408.36 purchase had just occurred at a Fort Wayne Walmart, the report said.

On Wednesday, police release three surveillance images from the store that show the suspects.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or the incident have been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.