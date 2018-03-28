Police release photos of suspect tied to three Fort Wayne robberies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo shows robbery suspect aboard a Citllink bus, courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo shows robbery suspect aboard a Citllink bus, courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police released photos of a man who is a suspect in three robberies that have been committed this month in downtown Fort Wayne.

The first robbery took place on March 16 at the Mike's Car Wash on South Calhoun Street.

According to police, the suspect walked to Mike's from the Citilink bus station across the street. Surveillance video shows him walking up to an attendant to ask for change. Once the attendant pulled cash from her apron, the suspect grabbed the money and then ran south.

The same person is also believed to be responsible for a strong armed robbery at Riegel's Pipe and Tobacco on March 19 and a purse snatching on March 23.

The photos were obtained from Citilink and show him riding on a bus.

Anyone recognizing this robbery suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo shows robbery suspect on a Citilink bus, courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department.