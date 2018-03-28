Murder charges filed in purse-prompted killings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Johnson

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Prosecutors in Noble County have filed two counts of murder against a Fort Wayne man accused of gunning down two people in and outside a Ligonier apartment as he apparently tried to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000 earlier this month.

Michael J. Johnson, 35, had already faced two counts of Felony Murder during a Robbery related to the March 5 killings of 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein at an apartment complex in Ligonier. On Wednesday, Noble County prosecutors filed murder charges that accuse Johnson of intentionally killing the pair. He also faces an attempted murder charge that says he opened fire on another woman in the apartment that night, Amberly Brown. He missed those shots.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Johnson reportedly told police that 25-year-old Kyra Frost and 30-year-old Tiffani Cox accompanied him to the apartment that night to get a $10,000 Prada purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal. Johnson said he walked into Feldstein's Ligonier apartment with a loaded gun and chased Adams around the apartment.

Adams ran out the patio door but was shot in the back before he could get away. Feldstein was also shot in the back while trying to get away, police said.

Johnson then reportedly opened fire on Brown, but missed.

It was Brown's eyewitness account that helped lead police to Johnson. An officer saw a car matching the description of Johnson's a short time after the shooting. After a brief chase, Johnson was taken into custody.

Cox told police that she witnessed Johnson being pursued by law enforcement. She drove to a nearby hospital, where she told staff had information about the shooting.

During questioning, Cox denied being involved in the shooting, and so did Frost. However, Johnson confessed that the three were at the apartment that night and he pulled the trigger. He said Cox handed him the gun, according to authorities.

Cox and Frost were also jailed.

Cases against all three suspects are pending.