Man jailed for stabbing step-father

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A Garrett man was arrested after police said he stabbed his step-father with a pocket knife during an argument.

Police were called around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 500 block of Center Street in Waterloo on a report of an alleged stabbing. There, investigators found a man with a stab wound to his left arm.

According to police, Justin Leroy Shutt and his mother were engaged in a verbal argument at the home. At some point, police said Shutt's step-father intervened.

At that point, Shutt pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the left arm, police said.

Shutt then left the home. He returned later, when Waterloo Police were there, and he was detained. Indiana State Police officially arrested him on Wednesday on a preliminary charge of felony Aggravated Battery.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital and later released.

