Man arrested after report of "consuming illicit drugs"

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) - The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department arrested a Howe man after a report he was "consuming illicit drugs" at a home south of Howe.

Police responded to 4285 North State Road 9 Lot 118 Tuesday, according to a release from the sheriff's department.

Deputies made contact with 25-year-old Tyler Cleveland. According to police, deputies could see meth paraphernalia in plain view inside the home. Cleveland allowed police to search the home.

Investigators found "numerous" meth and marijuana paraphernalia items.

Cleveland was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.