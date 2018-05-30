Inmate in intensive care after being stabbed with homemade knife

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) - An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday afternoon according to Indiana State Police.

The stabbing took place in the prison's B Housing Unit just before 1:00 p.m.

Investigators determined that Arthur Andrews, 27, of Indianapolis was stabbed multiple times by another inmate who had a homemade knife.

Andrews is serving time for a burglary conviction. As of Wednesday morning he was in intensive care according to Indiana State Police which is handling the investigation at the request of staff at the Miami Correctional Facility.

The suspect has not been identified.