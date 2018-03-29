HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Police have made an arrest in the death of a baby found unresponsive at a Huntington apartment this week.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Huntington Police responded to Cedar Run Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old infant girl.

The baby was taken to Parkview Huntington Hospital and later airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center. On Tuesday around 6 a.m., she died.

An autopsy on the young child was performed Wednesday and officials said her death was caused by Blunt Force Trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Huntington Police detectives interviewed Kevin N. Tucker, and afterward, Tucker was booked into the Huntington County Jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Tucker initially told police the baby rolled of the bed and hit her head on the floor.

Later, he told police he lied.

He said he shook the baby multiple times during the night and picked the child up from the crib threw the child on his bed, according to court documents. He said baby was crying at the time and he said he lost his temper.

Before calling 911 he told police he used his phone to search Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The child's mother told Newschannel 15 that Tucker was her fiance and the father of the baby. The were together for four years. She said she did not see any signs of abuse but her family did warn her about Tucker. She did not elaborate on what they said.

"It was a normal night," she said. "I worked third shift and I thought she was going to be safe in his care."

Andrew Martinez, lives nearby and said his daughter is friends with the baby's older sister. He ws shocked when he learned what happened.

"I would have never expected anything," he said. "My kids ride the bus with them to school, hang out with them at the park, they come over sometimes."

Martinez said Tucker was popular among all the neighborhood children. For him and others, it is a wake up call.

"Seeing how friendly he is with all the kids around you would have never expected it," said Martinez.

"I guess you never know," said Deb Pearson, whose parents live in the apartment below Tucker's. "Keep your eyes and ears open, that's all I can say. Be the nosy neighbor."

Tucker faces preliminary charges of Neglect Of A Dependent Resulting In Death and Aggravated Battery Resulting In Death, both felonies.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.