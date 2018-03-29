March Sunday Open House with Westport Homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Westport Homes has been helping people find home sweet home for years

Charlie Giese, the Vice President and General Manager of Westport Homes, joined First News Sunday for an update on their offerings in greater for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Westport has homes all over Allen County and a few in DeKalb County, most with fully decorated model homes.

New this month, Giese talked about how they can help you sell your existing home with their Guaranteed Sale Program.

They also currently have several new homes either complete or nearing completion for a quick move in.

And, due to low inventory in the existing market they have been aggressive building new homes to help fill that void.

Along the way, they're extending their Hometown Heroes promotion for customers that are in the military, local police and fire departments, doctors, nurses, and teachers. It's a special deal to thank them for serving.

If you are in the market for a new home click here or stop at a model home today.