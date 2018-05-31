Dr. Dog to headline 2018 Middle Waves Music Festival

Dustin Keeslar Photo of the St. Marys Stage at the 2017 Middle Waves Festival courtesy Dustin Keeslar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Indie rock band Dr. Dog will headline the 2018 Middle Music Festival to be held September 14 and 15 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The announcement was made by festival organizers Thursday evening at Hop River Brewing.

Dr. Dog will perform Saturday night at the Festival. It's a six piece band from Philadelphia with ten albums under their belt. Their live shows have been described by Rolling Stone magazine as "full of electric enthusiasm and sharp proficiency...swaggering and giddy."

On Friday Goldlink will get top billing. The Washington, D. C. hip hop has been described by Rick Rubin as “connecting progressive rap styles with cutting edge dance music; he bridges the electronic DJ culture with hip-hop in a way we haven’t heard before.” His 2017 single “Crew” was nominated for a Grammy® Award.

Also of note will be an appearance by Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks. Malkmus is familiar to many for his previous involvement in the band Pavement.

Performers announced on Thursday include:

Friday, September 14

GoldLink (hip-hop, Washington, D.C.)

Betty Who (synth-pop, Sydney, Australia)

Chives (rock, Indianapolis, IN)

The Bergamot (indie folk, Fort Wayne, IN)

Lightlow (rock, Fort Wayne, IN)

Saturday, September 15

Dr. Dog (rock, Philadelphia, PA)

Lizzo (hip-hop, Minneapolis, MN)

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks (indie rock, Portland, OR)

Idles (punk rock, Bristol, England)

Flint Eastwood (dance-pop, Detroit, MI)

David Wax Museum (American and Mexican folk, Charlottesville, VA)

Tunde Olaniran (pop, Flint, MI)

Unlikely Alibi (reggae-rock, Fort Wayne, IN)

Best Sleep (rock, Fort Wayne, IN)

T-Zank (rap, Fort Wayne, IN)

Lalo Cura (latino rock, Goshen, IN)

The Snarks (rock, Fort Wayne, IN)

More performers will be announced at a later date.

“We’re proud to feature everything from indie rock to hip hop, and strong female voices like

Lizzo, Betty Who and Flint Eastwood, who was a crowd favorite last year,” said Corey Rader, booking chair.

Tickets can be purchased online at MiddleWaves.com. Two-day GA passes are available for $75 and two-day VVIP passes are available for $155. Two-day GA and VVIP prices will increase $10 on June 1.



VVIP passes include a catered dinner by The Deck on Friday and Saturday night, two free drink tickets, deluxe restrooms, premium viewing experiences, Thai massage experiences, an ice cream party catered by Just Cream and more. Single-day Friday tickets are available for $35. Single-day Saturday tickets are available for $65.

Nearly 300 positions are needed to execute the festival the weekend-of. Free or discounted

tickets are available to individuals who volunteer for the festival. Positions include

admissions, merchandise, green team, set up and tear down and more. Signup information is

available at MiddleWaves.com.