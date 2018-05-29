Team of the Week

TOTW: South Adams Baseball

Posted: May 29, 2018 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 06:35 PM EDT

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) - - BERNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Starfires are on fire. 

South Adams clinched their 27 victory of the season in the sectional clinching win over Bluffton on Monday. We are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. 

The Starfires advance to the Whiting regional next. 

