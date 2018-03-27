Pet of the Week: 3/27/18
Rufus is a 2 year old neutered male, orange and white Domestic Longhair cat. This pet has been at the shelter since March 21, 2018.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
