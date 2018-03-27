Pet of the Week: 3/27/18

By: Colleen Bolger

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 12:59 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

Rufus is a 2 year old neutered male, orange and white Domestic Longhair cat. This pet has been at the shelter since March 21, 2018.


If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local